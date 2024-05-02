BARRIE
Barrie

    • Take Back the Night event raising awareness about gender-based violence

    Dozens of women march through Barrie's downtown core during the annual Take Back the Night rally on Thurs. May 4, 2023 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News Barrie) Dozens of women march through Barrie's downtown core during the annual Take Back the Night rally on Thurs. May 4, 2023 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News Barrie)
    An event aimed at ending sexual assault and gender-based violence takes place on Thursday evening at Barrie City Hall.

    Participants will march through the city's downtown, raising awareness and sending the message that violence against women and gender-diverse individuals is not okay during the annual Take Back The Night event.

    Late last year, the City of Barrie declared intimate partner violence an epidemic.

    The rally typically takes place in the fall but was moved last year to May to align with Sexual Violence Awareness Month.

    The event is hosted by Huronia Transition Homes (HTH), a non-profit organization supporting women experiencing gender-based violence, which wants the province to provide adequate funding for programs to support women and gender-diverse people who have or are experiencing violence, affordable housing, and approval for supervised consumption sites.

    HTH also wants the City of Barrie to revise the community safety and well-being plans to be inclusive of gender-based violence.

