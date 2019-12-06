BARRIE -- A 41-year-old Sudbury driver was killed in a collision on Friday morning in Huntsville.

Provincial police are investigating the crash that happened before 11 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 11 and South Mary Lake Road.

Police say the deadly collision happened in the northbound lanes and involved a box truck and an SUV.

According to officers, the roads were slick at the time.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver was taken to a local hospital.

Huntsville OPP had the roads closed for several hours trying to piece together just what happened.

The cause of the fatal collision is under investigation.