The Special Investigations Unit has determined there are no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges against York Regional Police officers after an altercation in August 2017.



Police responded to a commercial plaza just after noon on Yonge Street in Newmarket after receiving reports of a man seen wielding a machete.



The 40-year-old man sustained injuries to his arm after a struggle with police and was subsequently arrested.



Tony Loparco, the director of SIU determined there were no reasonable grounds to lay charges.



The SIU investigates reports which involve the police when there has been death, serious injuries, or sexual assault allegations.