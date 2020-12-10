BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) reports 36 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and one new virus-related death.

The region's 54th COVID-19-related death is a woman, 65 to 79, who died at Georgian Bay General Hospital.

This week marks a new record in the number of infections at 305, far surpassing the previous weekly record.

The health unit lists 372 active cases across the region.

The cases logged in the past 24 hours are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Collingwood, Essa, Innisfil, Midland, New Tecumseth, Orillia, Penetanguishene, Springwater, Tiny, Wasaga Beach, and Barrie. Seven locations are pending.

According to SMDHU, most of the infections continue to be from the Barrie and South Simcoe areas.

There are six schools with active outbreaks, all in Simcoe County, and four outbreaks in seniors' homes.

Sixteen people with the virus are in the hospital.

For the fourth time this month, the province reported a record number of COVID-19 cases.

Ontario listed 1,983 new infections Thursday and 35 new virus-related deaths. The province also said there was a record number of tests performed.

Amid the surge in cases, the Ontario government announced the extension of all emergency orders until Jan. 20.

"Safeguarding the health and well-being of Ontarians remains our top priority at every stage of our COVID-19 response," said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones. "As we prepare to implement a safe and effective immunization program, extending these orders will ensure tools remain in place to address urgent public health situations until all Ontarians can be vaccinated."