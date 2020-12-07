BARRIE, ONT. -- Simcoe Muskoka health officials say a man under 35 who had tested positive for COVID-19 has died.

Citing privacy concerns, a health unit spokesperson will not say whether the man had underlying health conditions, divulge his exact age or hometown.

The health unit confirms the man is the youngest person with the virus to die in the region since the pandemic began.

Of Simcoe Muskoka's 53 COVID-related deaths, 33 have been among residents of long-term care homes.

The health unit says more than a third of active cases are among people aged 18-34. The age group's infection rate in November and December is double what it was in September and October.