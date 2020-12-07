BARRIE, ONT. -- On the heels of a record-shattering week for COVID-19 infections, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reports 171 over the last three days.

A Simcoe County man between the ages of 18 and 34 has died. The health unit says he is the youngest person with the virus to die since the pandemic began. Officials will not say whether he had any underlying health conditions.

It's the first COVID-related death in the region since Nov. 19. Most of the region's 53 deaths have been among residents of long-term care homes.

Last week, SMDHU recorded 231 infections, the highest weekly total since the pandemic began.

Officials say about half of the new infections this month with a known origin were picked up from a close contact. About 20 percent are considered community-acquired.

Grocery giant Loblaw said Monday that "several" team members at their Collingwood store have tested positive for the virus.

The health unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Portage View Public School in Barrie, and ended one at St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School.

New cases are being reported at several area schools, including Holly Meadows Elementary and Bear Creek Secondary in Barrie and at Nantyr Shores Secondary in Innisfil.

On Friday, the health unit declared an outbreak on an inpatient unit at Georgian Bay General Hospital after a staff member and patient tested positive.

While an outbreak in a unit at Simcoe Manor in Beeton remains active, officials say results from a new round of testing of staff and residents have all come back negative.

In Grey Bruce, an outbreak at Golden Dawn Senior Citizen Home in Lion's Head has been ended. It was initially declared on Nov. 25.