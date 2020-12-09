BARRIE, ONT. -- The number of COVID-19 cases across Simcoe Muskoka jumped Wednesday, with 61 new infections for a total of 272 this week.

The majority of new cases are in Barrie, where 21 residents tested positive.

The remaining cases are listed in Bradford, Innisfil, New Tecumseth, Collingwood, Gravenhurst, Midland, Muskoka Lakes, Orillia, Oro-Medonte, Penetanguishene, Springwater, Tiny and Tay Township. Two locations are pending.

The health unit reports 383 active COVID cases across the region, including 13 people in the hospital.

Dr. Charles Gardner, Simcoe Muskoka's medical officer of health, says there are outbreaks at five schools, three workplaces, three group homes, and four seniors' homes.

The region is teetering on the edge of Ontario's red zone or possibly even grey for restrictions with the surging number of infections.

The province should announce by Friday whether Simcoe Muskoka will advance to the red or grey zone.

Close contacts are still the most common way individuals are contracting the virus, according to the health unit. Young adults between 18 and 34 make up one-third of all active cases.

Ontario also reported a spike in COVID cases in the past 24 hours, with Toronto, Peel and York Region leading the way.

The province listed 1,890 new cases and 28 virus-related deaths.