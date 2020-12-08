BARRIE, ONT. -- The list of Simcoe County schools with confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to grow, with most reporting at least one case of the virus.

The Catholic board has seven elementary and secondary schools with at least one confirmed case, while the public board has 17 schools listed as of Tuesday, including five with outbreaks.

Complete list of COVID-19 cases in local schools

The outbreak at Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School in Angus and St. Joan of Arc Catholic Secondary School in Barrie was declared over on Monday.

All schools with an outbreak remain open.

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports three positive cases on Tuesday in individuals under 17.