BARRIE, ONT. -- All non-urgent and elective surgical and ambulatory care procedures scheduled at Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) are postponed amid a COVID-19 outbreak at the Midland facility.

“GBGH continues to work closely with public health to manage and control this outbreak, which includes thorough contact tracing and enhanced infection prevention and control,” said Dr. Dan Lee, COVID medical lead and chief of Emergency Medicine, GBGH.

The health unit declared the outbreak on Friday after one staffer and one patient tested positive.

Testing over the weekend confirmed 13 staff members and two patients are infected with the virus.

“We are deeply concerned about the status of this outbreak, and I want to assure our staff and our community we are doing everything we can in the best interests of our patients and our team members,” said Gail Hunt, president and chief executive officer, GBGH.

Visitor restrictions are in place during the outbreak.