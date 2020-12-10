BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe County public school board notified parents of a COVID-19 outbreak at Bear Creek Secondary School in Barrie.

There are six positive cases and five classrooms closed as a result. The impacted class cohorts are required to self-isolate for 14 days.

According to the health unit, an outbreak is declared when there are two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students or staff who share space or objects and where at least one case could have contracted the virus within the school environment.

Bear Creek remains open.

Tracking COVID-19 cases in local schools

The public board has 15 schools listed Thursday with at least a single COVID-19 case.

Along with Bear Creek, five other public schools are in outbreak: Portage View Public School in Barrie, Banting Memorial High School in Alliston, Nantyr Shores School in Innisfil, Steele Street Public School in Barrie and Bradford District High School.

All schools with active outbreaks remain open.