BARRIE, ONT. -- An 83-year-old man has become the latest to die at Simcoe Manor after becoming infected with COVID-19.

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit confirmed the latest virus-related death at the Beeton long-term care facility on Friday, bringing the death toll to six since the start of the outbreak on Oct. 2.

There are currently 38 residents and 22 staff members infected with the virus as a team with Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre try to contain the spread.

This is the second COVID-19 outbreak at the county-run seniors' facility. The first was declared in June after a resident, a man in his 70s, tested positive.

All visits to Simcoe Manor have been suspended until the outbreak is declared over, except for essential visitors.