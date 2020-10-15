BARRIE, ONT. -- The COVID-19 outbreak at Simcoe Manor has claimed another life, the county confirmed Thursday, bringing the total number of residents who have died with the virus to five.

The outbreak at the Beeton long-term home has, so far, infected 37 residents and 22 staff members since being declared Oct. 2.

A team with Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre has taken over managing the county-run facility to control the virus from spreading further. At the same time, the seniors' home staff continue to oversee the day-to-day operations.

The County of Simcoe had requested help with the outbreak, prompting the health unit to have RVH step in late last week.

The Ministry of Health mandated the hospital staff remain on-site for 90 days to combat the outbreak.