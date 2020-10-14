BEETON, ONT. -- The staff at Simcoe Manor in Beeton are working to contain a brutal outbreak of COVID-19 that has now infected nearly 60 residents and staff.

The health unit declared the outbreak two weeks ago, and since then, 36 residents and 21 staff members have become infected. Four residents who tested positive have died.

From outside the facility, all is quiet on Wednesday with no one allowed in until the outbreak is over, but inside, it's all hands on deck.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health mandated for Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre to step in and manage the home for the next 90 days.

RVH President and CEO Janice Skot said while the hospital is overseeing operations, Simcoe Manor staff will continue to take care of the day-to-day.

"We're used to dealing with infectious diseases on a regular basis. So I think we have a, I know we have, a bench strength and depth when it comes to infectious disease management," Skot said.

Hospital staff arrived on Friday, and over the next 90 days, they will follow a 50-point action plan with deadlines and deliverables.

They will continue to work with the Country of Simcoe, which runs the Beeton home until it's time to hand control back.