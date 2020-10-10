BARRIE, ONT. -- Simcoe County officials have added one new case to a growing outbreak of COVID-19 at Simcoe Manor in Beeton.

Thirty residents and 19 staff members at the long-term care home have tested positive for the virus. Four residents who tested positive have died.

Officials say a resident who died Wednesday has tested negative for the virus.

Among the active resident cases, 17 people are not showing any of the classic symptoms of COVID-19.

The county is trying to bring in more staff to help with resident care.

The outbreak declared Sept. 29 is the second outbreak of coronavirus this year. The first was triggered in June when a resident tested positive.