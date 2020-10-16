BARRIE, ONT. -- The second wave of the pandemic is ramping up with more cases and another death in Simcoe County.

In just the first 16 days of October, there have been more cases of COVID-19 than any other month since the start of the pandemic.

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit says the week of Oct. 12 to Oct. 16 had 93 total cases confirmed, down from the week prior, which had 110 new diagnoses.

"We will certainly not hesitate to go to stricter measures if we see certain vulnerabilities in our communities," said Dr. Colin Lee, an associate medical officer of health at Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

The majority of cases are among residents and staff at Simcoe Manor since an outbreak was declared Oct. 2.

On Friday, the health unit confirmed another resident died after testing positive at the Beeton long-term care facility. This is the sixth resident to pass away after becoming infected during this outbreak.

To find a COVID-19 testing centre, click here.

Meanwhile, the health unit listed 13 new cases in Simcoe County and one new case in Muskoka Lakes on Friday.

While the province logged 712 new cases Friday, down slightly from the previous day, but the numbers mark the fifth straight day of more than 700 cases.

Ontario implemented new restrictions for York Region, moving the area back to a modified Stage 2 as cases there surge.