Simcoe County coworkers celebrate $1M Lotto Max win
Jonathan Brown (left) and Steven Lepard (right) won $1 million in the Oct. 4, 2019 Lotto Max MAXMILLIONS draw. (OLG Supplied)
Published Thursday, November 7, 2019 12:18PM EST
Two Simcoe County men are celebrating their one-million-dollar lottery win.
"This win feels great," said Johnathan Brown of Severn after winning the $1 million prize with Maxmillions in the October 4 Lotto Max draw.
Brown, along with his coworker, Steven Lepard of Orillia will share the winnings.
The winning ticket was purchased at the West Convenience store on West Street in Orillia.