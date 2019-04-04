

Staff, With files from Aileen Doyle





Students across Ontario walked out of class on Thursday afternoon to protest the provincial government’s recently announced changes to education.

The Progressive Conservatives have come under fire for recent announcements impacting several facets of the province's education system. Announced plans include increasing class sizes, making students take more online courses and overhauling the autism program to introduce funding caps on services many parents see as essential.

As the clock hit 1:15 this afternoon, students marched from their classes and stood shoulder to shoulder with their protest signs.

Some even made their way to MPP Doug Downey’s office to deliver the message to the PC government that they are against Ontario’s cuts to education.

“My English class is already over 30 people, and I’m already struggling to get one on one with my teacher,” says Alyssa Bartholomew, a grade 12 student at Eastview Secondary.

In all, about 700 schools across the province participated in the walkouts.

Education Minister Lisa Thompson said the protests are no way for students to be heard. “We’re seeing the en-mass, but we’re not hearing their voice in a manner that we can work with.”

Premier Doug Ford accused "union bosses" Thursday of telling both teachers and students what to do when it came to the walkouts -- a claim Thompson echoed. Teachers have a responsibility to parents to keep students in the classroom, he added.

"We know that the Grade 6 students, 50 percent of them are failing math," Ford said. "Maybe they should keep them in the classroom to teach them more math."

Several students plan to continue their efforts by writing letters to their local MPPs, and some students in Barrie are planning another protest downtown on Sunday.

- With files from The Canadian Press' Shawn Jeffords and Adam Burns