Senior hit by car sent to hospital in New Tecumseth
Published Friday, June 26, 2020 5:34PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- Police are investigating after a senior was stuck while walking this afternoon in New Tecumseth.
Provincial police said a grey sedan hit the woman in the area of C.W. Leach and MacKenzie Pioneer roads.
She was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.
The driver was unharmed.
Police ask motorists to avoid the area and expect delays.