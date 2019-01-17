

CTV Barrie





Gift card scams are becoming a major problem in our region, according to police.

In Bradford, a 53-year-old man was duped into purchasing several Google Play gift cards as payment for his online account password to be reset after being told it had been compromised.

South Simcoe Police say that after purchasing several thousands of dollars’ worth of gift cards the victim reported the scam to them, fearing it was a fraud.

Police warn that these scammers continue to find new ways to victimize people.

Be wary of the red flags. Companies will never ask for gift cards as payment ever.