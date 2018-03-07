The community in Amaranth Township is calling for new safety measures along the stretch of road where Kaden Young and his mother were swept into the Grand River by flood waters.

During a council meeting on Wednesday, residents armed with a petition of more than a thousand signatures, asked for more safety measures on the 10th Line.

“The snow, the whiteouts are crazy. They're very scary. There's some days I'm sitting there and I'm doing 15 kilometres per hour because I can't see what's in front of me,” says Kimberly McCullough, an 18-year resident of the township.

Residents would like a guardrail installed that stretches down the 10th Line to the nearby bridge. They also want lights put in and new bigger road closure signs with flashing lights.

Council was supportive of the recommendations, and asked staff to draft a report looking into the details.

“We just have to review it. Look at the facts and figures. Look at the design criteria. Look at exactly where that would be most effective and we'll move forward,” says Mayor Dan MacIver.

Police say the boy and his mother were swept into the Grand River by fast-moving water on Feb. 21.

Young’s mother was able to get out of the van and grab her son, but he was pulled from her arms by the strong current.

Police and volunteers are still searching for the Young.