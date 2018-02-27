

The family of a missing three-year-old boy has brought in a backhoe to aid in the search for Kaden Young at an ice block in the Grand River.

The OPP says the Grand River Conservation Authority and Wellington County gave the family permission to use the backhoe to clear ice near Belwood Lake on Tuesday morning.

This is the area where OPP officers and civilians are focusing their search for Young.

“We are on day seven now and we are all frustrated. We want to find this child,” says OPP Const. Paul Nancekivell.

Fire crews were on scene to get a new vantage point from the water.

“The Wellington North Fire Department has underwater drones. That they are going to deploy underneath the water as soon as they can get through and hopefully find him underneath the water,” says Nancekivell.

Police say the boy and his mother were swept into the Grand River by fast-moving water last Wednesday. Young’s mother was able to get out of the van and grab her son, but he was pulled from her arms by the strong current.

This is day seven of search efforts along the Grand River in the Amaranth Township area.

The OPP said on Monday that they would start scaling back search efforts for Young in the coming days.

However, police say they remain committed to finding Young.