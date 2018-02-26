

The search for a missing three-year-old boy who was swept into a swollen Grand River has entered its sixth day.

Provincial police are combing through an area around Belwood Lake, which is about 13 kilometres downstream from where Kaden Young disappeared on Wednesday.

The OPP is asking that people not fly private drones or helicopters over the search area. Officers have spotted three drones to date.

“This is interfering with a detailed search of the area,” OPP Const. Paul Nancekivell said in a statement.

Police say the boy and his mother were swept into the Grand River by fast-moving water. Young’s mother was able to get out of the van and grab her son, but he was pulled from her arms by the strong current.

Nancekivell estimates that as many as 500 volunteers helped with the search over the weekend.

With files from The Canadian Press.