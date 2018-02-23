Police were hoping to bring closure to the family of a three-year-old boy, who was swept away by fast-moving water in the Grand River, but weather conditions hampered the search.

Officers combed through trees and chunks of ice along the bank of the Grand River in Amaranth Township on Friday. This was the third day of searching for Kaden Young.

“We are working as hard as we can. We're not going to give up until we find the child," says OPP Const. Paul Nancekivell. "We’re hoping we can find this young lad somewhere along the shoreline."

Crews are scouring a 10 kilometre area. OPP officers wanted to use their helicopter, but heavy fog made it impossible.

"They can get down fairly low and they can bank in and do both sides. Yesterday they had two pilots. They had a spotter as well, so three pairs of eyes concentrating on what's going on."

Police say the boy and his mother were travelling on a foggy stretch of the 10th Line when she went through a roadblock. The roadblock was set up because of flooding on the road.

The OPP says the van was then swept into the Grand River by fast-moving water. The woman was able to get out of the van and grab her son, but the boy was pulled from her arms by the water.

Search efforts will come to an end by nightfall, and resume again on Saturday morning.