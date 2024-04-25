BARRIE
Barrie

    • From books to ducklings: The unconventional story of Daisy the duck

    Daisy, a Mallard duck, walking her babies to the water in Barrie Ont. (Courtesy: Melissa Foster) Daisy, a Mallard duck, walking her babies to the water in Barrie Ont. (Courtesy: Melissa Foster)
    Share

    For a decade, it has been a tradition for Daisy, a Mallard duck, to lay her eggs at a local library in Barrie.

    Daisy visits Barrie Public Library every spring season for roughly 28 days.

    The staff says she always picks a spot in the rooftop garden downtown, usually in a planter where she’s off the ground and surrounded by flowers.

    She is protected and provided fresh water by the library, which ropes off the area where she nests.

    Over the past three years, Daisy has laid ten eggs, and all of them have hatched and reached the water safely.

    Early in the morning, when the eggs are ready to hatch and leave the nest, the staff treks to the water.

    They gather the babies in a box and bring them down to Heritage Park.

    When the staff release the ducklings, they pick a place where they will be protected.

    Daisy loves to fly or walk along with them to their farewell and departure.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Saskatchewan isn't remitting the carbon tax on home heating. Why isn't my province following suit?

    After Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government would still send Canada Carbon Rebate cheques to Saskatchewan residents, despite Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe's decision to stop collecting the carbon tax on natural gas or home heating, questions were raised about whether other provinces would follow suit. CTV News reached out across the country and here's what we found out.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News