From books to ducklings: The unconventional story of Daisy the duck

For a decade, it has been a tradition for Daisy, a Mallard duck, to lay her eggs at a local library in Barrie.

Daisy visits Barrie Public Library every spring season for roughly 28 days.

The staff says she always picks a spot in the rooftop garden downtown, usually in a planter where she’s off the ground and surrounded by flowers.

She is protected and provided fresh water by the library, which ropes off the area where she nests.

Over the past three years, Daisy has laid ten eggs, and all of them have hatched and reached the water safely.

Early in the morning, when the eggs are ready to hatch and leave the nest, the staff treks to the water.

They gather the babies in a box and bring them down to Heritage Park.

When the staff release the ducklings, they pick a place where they will be protected.

Daisy loves to fly or walk along with them to their farewell and departure.