

CTV Barrie





An 18-year-old Tiny Township man is facing drug-related charges following a R.I.D.E. check on Friday.

Police say officers detected the odour of cannabis during the stop on Monck Road along with 14-grams of marijuana.

The following day, officers held another spot check on Pontypool Road and stopped a vehicle with a driver did not have a valid permit.

Officers charged that driver with various offences including operating a vehicle without insurance.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in February.