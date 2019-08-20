

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





A Newmarket man says he is concerned for the animals on his farm after home surveillance video captured what appears to be a cougar roaming the property.

The video footage captured the animal in the area of Graham Sideroad and County Road 8 around 11 p.m. on Monday.

The Ministry of Natural Resources tells CTV News that after reviewing the video it is "difficult to determine the identity of the animal."

However, the MNRF says the animal spotted in the video is likely a "large thin domestic cat. A cougar would be bigger and the tail would be longer."