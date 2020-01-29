BARRIE -- The principal at a Newmarket elementary school is on administrative leave after fake cameras were found in a boys’ washroom.

A parent, who called police, learned of the presence of surveillance cameras from their child.

Parents were not informed of the installation of cameras until earlier this week when York Regional Police investigators were called to St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Elementary School following the complaint.

In a statement sent home to parents and students, the York Catholic District School Board’s Director of Education, Ab Falconi, apologized for the installation of the cameras; promising to conduct an internal investigation as to how and by whom they were installed.

"The school had been experiencing some inappropriate behaviours causing unsafe and unhygienic conditions in the boys' washrooms, and was concerned about student health, safety and wellbeing," the statement from the board said.

Some parents say the principal did nothing wrong.

“When is enough, enough? When are we going to start punishing the children for what they're supposed to be doing? The cameras were not real,” a parent at the school said.

Police say there is nothing criminal to investigate as the cameras did not have recording capabilities.