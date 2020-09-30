BARRIE, ONT. -- Thousands of cannabis plants are now in the OPP's hands after officers bust a cannabis grow-op at a commercial building in Midland.

The Georgian Bay OPP executed a search warrant on Monday evening at a building at 16567 off Highway 12 with the Street Crime Unit and the Organized Crime Enforcement assistance.

Police in Midland say 10,000 pot plants worth about $10-million were seized from this factory on Highway 12 which is currently up for sale. It used to be occupied by manufacturer, Forte EPS Solutions. The company says it no longer owns the building ⁦@CTVBarrieNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/b5fcDoaVkD — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) September 30, 2020

OPP Const. Aaron Coulter says the property is being processed for evidence, and "the plants must be dealt with."

"Whether it's a matter of the equipment, whether it's the matter of exposure to the plants, we want to make sure that everyone is safe and so all the proper authorities have been contacted to make sure the disposal and the taking apart of the equipment can be done in a safe manner," says Coulter.

Police say the building has been used for different manufacturing processes over the years but it wasn't currently in operation.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation continues.