Featured
Police use narcan to save two overdose victims in Caledon
A naloxone anti-overdose kit is shown in Vancouver on Feb. 10, 2017. (Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, March 19, 2019 12:16PM EDT
Caledon OPP used Narcan to save two people believed to have overdosed on cocaine laced with fentanyl on Sunday.
Officers say the two people were seated in a parked vehicle and were foaming at the mouth, and having difficulty breathing.
Both regained consciousness and were taken to hospital.
Narcan, or naloxone, is a life-saving opioid antidote in the event of an overdose.
Police are investigating.