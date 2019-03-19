

CTV Barrie





Caledon OPP used Narcan to save two people believed to have overdosed on cocaine laced with fentanyl on Sunday.

Officers say the two people were seated in a parked vehicle and were foaming at the mouth, and having difficulty breathing.

Both regained consciousness and were taken to hospital.

Narcan, or naloxone, is a life-saving opioid antidote in the event of an overdose.

Police are investigating.