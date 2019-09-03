Several business owners in Midland are beefing up security after about a dozen cases of smash and grabs.

"He broke the front door, obviously with a hammer," said restaurant owner Louie DeSantis. "He went around to our cash, our bar, and he smashed the drawer thing thinking there was some money in the drawer and he took off right away."

The crime spree began last week on August 26th when at least eight other businesses were broken into between midnight and 8 a.m.

Over the long weekend, police say thieves broke into two fast food trucks on Sunday and Monday.

Investigators believe more than one person is responsible for the recent string of break-and-enters.

No arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Southern Georgian Bay OPP or Crime Stoppers.