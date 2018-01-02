

CTV Barrie





Barrie Police are searching for a missing woman from Innisfil.

Pauline Strangemore, 55, was last seen on Friday December 29, 2017 around 7 p.m. leaving her home to go visit a friend in Toronto for the weekend.

Police believe Strangemore traveled southbound on Highway 27 in her black Ford Focus.

Police say Strangemore never arrived at her friend’s house and hasn’t been heard from since.

They say it’s not normal for Strangemore to be gone this long without contacting anyone and are concerned for her safety.

She is described as:

white woman

5'10", medium build

Blonde coloured hair

Green eyes

Driving black Ford Focus with licence plate: BSDX 953 with bumper sticker: "Foc-ASS"

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Barrie Police.