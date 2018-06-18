

Barrie police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Investigators are trying to located 17-year-old Shannon Gadon Krienke. She was last seen on June 4 at her home in Barrie.

At this time, police believe Krienke may be in the North Bay or Sudbury area. Officers have had some contact with someone through her Facebook account.

Krienke is described as being 5’1”, about 100 pound, with short blond hair and blue eyes. She has multiple piercings, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Police are concerned for her well-being and are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.