Police safely locate missing Barrie teenager
A sign for the Barrie Police Service can be seen in Barrie, Ont. on Tuesday, Sept.15, 2015. (Geoff Bruce/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, June 18, 2018 12:48PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 20, 2018 12:37PM EDT
A Barrie teen who went missing more than two weeks ago has been located safely.
Shannon Gadon Krienke was located on Tuesday. The 17 year old was reported missing by her family on June 4.
Krienke was believed to be in the North Bay or Sudbury area.
The public is being thanked for helping locate Krienke.