Provincial police are investigating a fatal fire in Algonquin Highlands Township.

Emergency crews rushed to a structure fire on Daisy Trail on Friday, at around 12:30 a.m. When crews arrive,d the building was already engulfed in flames.

While investigators combed through the debris, they found a body. It has been sent to the Centre of Forensic Sciences to determine the identity.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office and the OPP are still investigating.