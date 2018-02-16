Featured
Police probe fatal fire in Algonquin Highlands Township
Provincial police are investigating a fatal fire in Algonquin Highlands Township.
Emergency crews rushed to a structure fire on Daisy Trail on Friday, at around 12:30 a.m. When crews arrive,d the building was already engulfed in flames.
While investigators combed through the debris, they found a body. It has been sent to the Centre of Forensic Sciences to determine the identity.
The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office and the OPP are still investigating.