

CTV Barrie





A 48-year-old woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal collision in Caledon on Thursday.

Police say the two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Healey Road, east of Innis Lake Road.

The female driver of one of the vehicles suffered fatal injuries. Three other people involved were taken to hospital with injuries varying from serious to life-threatening.

Investigators are hoping to speak with a man in a red or burgundy vehicle that they say stopped at the collision scene but left before police arrived.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact police.