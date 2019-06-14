Featured
Police looking for witnesses after collision claims the life of one person
A pick-up truck and another vehicle collide on Healey Road in Caledon on Thurs., June 13, 2019 (Caledon OPP)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, June 14, 2019 11:20AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 14, 2019 1:12PM EDT
A 48-year-old woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal collision in Caledon on Thursday.
Police say the two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Healey Road, east of Innis Lake Road.
The female driver of one of the vehicles suffered fatal injuries. Three other people involved were taken to hospital with injuries varying from serious to life-threatening.
Investigators are hoping to speak with a man in a red or burgundy vehicle that they say stopped at the collision scene but left before police arrived.
Anyone who may have information is asked to contact police.