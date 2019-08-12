

CTV Barrie





Police are appealing to the public for help finding a man accused of stealing a credit card from a gym locker and making several purchases with it.

Barrie Police say the theft happened last week at a gym in the city's south end. They say the credit card was taken from a locked locker while the owner was working out.

Police released an image of the man they are looking for in connection with the investigation.

He is described as being a black man, 25 to 30 years old with a moustache and beard. He was wearing a black and white striped Adidas sweatshirt and a black baseball hat with a white logo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barrie Police Services.