Police looking for man accused of credit card theft
Police released these images of a man wanted in connection with a credit card theft in Barrie on Wed., Aug. 7, 2019 (Barrie Police Services)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, August 12, 2019 12:25PM EDT
Police are appealing to the public for help finding a man accused of stealing a credit card from a gym locker and making several purchases with it.
Barrie Police say the theft happened last week at a gym in the city's south end. They say the credit card was taken from a locked locker while the owner was working out.
Police released an image of the man they are looking for in connection with the investigation.
He is described as being a black man, 25 to 30 years old with a moustache and beard. He was wearing a black and white striped Adidas sweatshirt and a black baseball hat with a white logo.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barrie Police Services.