

CTV Barrie





Police are looking for a boy accused of sexually assaulting a teen walking along a public path in Bradford West Gwillimbury on Monday.

South Simcoe Police say the boy, believed to be 12 or 13-years-old, approached the girl while she was walking behind the water tower on Noble Drive around 4 p.m. and inappropriately touched her.

The victim kept walking when police say the same boy came up to her and touched her again. Police say she turned to confront him and called 9-1-1 when he ran from the area.

The victim was not physically injured.

The suspect is described as being 5-foot-4 with a medium build and a brown complexion. He was wearing a blue shirt and dark-coloured shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.