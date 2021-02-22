Advertisement
Oversized load slides off truck flatbed into snowbank
Published Monday, February 22, 2021 6:53PM EST
BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police charged a truck driver with having an unsecured load after a trailer slid off a flatbed into a snowbank in Collingwood.
The truck lost the oversized load while making a right turn on Highway 26 near Hume Street Monday afternoon.
No one was injured, and there were no other vehicles involved.
Police had to redirect traffic for the area to be cleared.
