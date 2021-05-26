BARRIE, ONT. -- Collingwood General and Marine Hospital will resume all operating room procedures and endoscopies for outpatient and day surgeries starting Monday.

The move comes as hospitalizations and ICU admissions due to COVID-19 have decreased.

Norah Holder, CGMH president and CEO, says physicians and surgeons' offices have begun contacting patients with new surgery dates, and the hospital will be following up with all impacted patients.

On April 12, the province announced all elective and non-urgent surgeries were to be cancelled. The move was to ensure there were enough beds for the growing number of serious COVID-19 cases.

The hospital says over the five-week shutdown, just under 500 surgeries were cancelled.

Inpatient surgeries have not yet been given the go-ahead from Ontario Health.