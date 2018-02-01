

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





After being found wandering around backyards in Oro-Medonte, a small pug-nosed albino groundhog is about to make one of the biggest weather predictions in Canada.

The successor to the Wiarton Willie will crawl out of its home in front of thousands people on Friday morning to declare whether we’ll have six more weeks of winter.

“Wee Willie,” as the town referred to him back in September, has taken over the role as head prognosticator after Wiarton Willie died at the age of 13.

Crystal Wallace and her sister discovered the new Willie in their Oro Station backyard in 2015. Back then, they called him “Zookie.”

Wallace’s sister contacted the Town of South Bruce Peninsula to tell them about the then four-month-old groundhog. The town later recruited Zookie as Willie’s understudy.

