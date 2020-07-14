Advertisement
Barrie News | Local Breaking | CTV News Barrie
Orillia man airlifted after late night motorcycle crash
Published Tuesday, July 14, 2020 12:50PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- An Orillia man had to be airlifted to a hospital after a motorcycle crash in Gravenhurst.
A nearby resident called for help after the motorcycle hit a tree on Canning Road just before midnight on Monday.
Once at the Toronto hospital, it was determined the 35-year-old's injuries were minor.
Bracebridge OPP is investigating the crash.