BARRIE -- Ontario Provincial Police were shocked by what they found when they stopped a driver for allegedly speeding in Caledon.

Police say officers stopped the vehicle for travelling 81 kilometres in a 50km/h zone, but it was what they say they saw in the backseat that really upset them.

According to the OPP, a two-year-old child was not strapped into her car seat.

The driver allegedly told police the child "gets fussy being strapped in."

"There is no excuse," says the OPP.

Officers say, to make matters worse, the child's car seat wasn't properly secured in the vehicle.

"This was a tragedy waiting to happen," the OPP posted to social media.