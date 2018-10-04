

CTV Barrie





An OPP officer has been charged with careless driving after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 11 in Laurier Township.

Police say the 16-year veteran is a member of the West Parry Sound detachment.

According to police, the officer lost control of the police vehicle on Goreville Road and drove off the highway.

He was taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The officer remains on active duty.