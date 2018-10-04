Featured
OPP officer charged with careless driving
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, October 4, 2018 3:22PM EDT
An OPP officer has been charged with careless driving after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 11 in Laurier Township.
Police say the 16-year veteran is a member of the West Parry Sound detachment.
According to police, the officer lost control of the police vehicle on Goreville Road and drove off the highway.
He was taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.
The officer remains on active duty.