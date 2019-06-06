

Southern Georgian Bay OPP is investigating after two daytime break-ins happened in Midland.

Police say the houses are located in the south end of town in the William Street area on Tuesday.

Several items were taken from the residences, including cash and jewellery.

Investigators are asking the public to be observant of any suspicious activity in their neighbourhoods.

They say to record licence plate numbers, and details of any suspicious vehicles, not to hide keys outdoors, and to never leave windows or doors open or unlocked.

They also caution against posting to social media when you will be away on vacation and suggest using timers to have lights come on and turn off while the house is empty.

Call the OPP immediately if you discover your property has been broken into and police say do not enter the house because you could disturb valuable evidence.