Tasty fundraiser aims to make a difference in lives of homeless in Simcoe County

With advocates pointing to data citing a continued rise in Simcoe County's homeless population, a tasty fundraiser hopes to make a difference.

According to Sara Peddle, the executive director of the Busby Centre, figures representing the number of people experiencing homelessness in the area continue to be on an upward trajectory, with the cost of living crisis showing few signs of easing for many.

"We are in the middle of a housing crisis, so we're seeing more and more people entering into homelessness daily," Peddle said. "So having our drop-in center and our shelter outreach programs in our community are absolutely vital."

However, as demand for its support services continues to rise, so does the need for fundraisers.

On June 23, some of the region's most talented chefs will compete in a one-of-a-kind Iron Chef competition. Sponsored by CTV News Barrie, the event is hosted by McFinn's Traditional Iron Pub, located in the city's downtown core, an epicentre of the homeless crisis.

"Obviously, in the downtown, we do have a lot of people in need, so we're happy to give back to the Busby Centre," said McFinn's chef Amanda Rider. "It's for a good cause."

As part of the event, which will have two separate sessions available for purchase, the chefs must create three separate dishes, which must include certain elements. While the menu remains largely a secret, a lobster and shrimp cheesecake appetizer and an apple risotto with coconut shrimp have been confirmed as some of the offerings available.

"So you're going to be tasting three dishes with three chefs," said Rider. "So you're going to get an appetizer, a main course and a dessert tasting style portions."

Gabriela Morais, Michael Saunders and Amanda St. Amant have been confirmed as the three participating chefs.

In addition to CTV Barrie, Pure Country 106 and Bounce 104.1 will sponsor the event. The first session will be hosted by CTV Barrie News Anchor Dana Roberts and Pure Country 106 afternoon drive host Stan Musial. Roberts will host the second session alongside CTV Barrie Senior Anchor Sarah Freemark.

"You know, in a world where so many have so much but so many have so little, it's it is really concerning, especially here in our own backyard, which is why the people at the Busby Center do what they do," Musial said.

"Everybody over there does such powerful work day in, day out," Musial went on to say. "If we could just play like a little sliver and their success, that's all we could ask for, really."

For more information on how to get tickets, click here.