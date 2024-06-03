Relics of the past take over Wasaga Beach waterfront

The sun was shining as the waterfront in Wasaga Beach was taken over by relics of the past Monday.

As the group celebrates its 20th anniversary, the Wasaga Beach Cruisers took over Beach Drive throughout Monday afternoon and evening. While the group typically meets on Mondays, this is the only day of the season where the gathering occurs directly along the waterfront.

"This is more or less a marquee night for the town and for us," said club member Andy Payne.

Currently, the club features approximately 250 members who show off their vintage wheels weekly, including a fibreglass 1985 Red Corvette. The cars span a wide timeframe, dating back as far as 1920 and going through the 1990s.

"Cruisin the beach night is just a fantastic way to promote the town and it also helps us support some of our local charities that we support throughout the year," said Payne.

Monday's gathering is just one of countless events throughout the summer, shining a spotlight on the popular town's 50th anniversary.

