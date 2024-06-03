BARRIE
    • Seadoo incident claims life of man, 23, in Muskoka

    A young man died over the weekend after falling into the water while riding a seadoo in Muskoka.

    Emergency crews, including paramedics, firefighters and police officers, were called early Saturday evening to Indian River near Bailey Street in Port Carling after a witness reported seeing someone on a seadoo fall into the water and not resurface.

    Police say the seadoo operator was trying a manoeuvre on Mirror Lake at the time.

    Crews immediately began to search and brought the 23-year-old man from Brampton to shore.

    They say life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

    An investigation into the tragic incident is underway.

    Police remind anyone enjoying the water to wear lifejackets, no matter the type of vessel.

    "Ensure that you have the necessary safety equipment on board and always share your plan with a person on land so that if you encounter trouble, that information will be available to emergency services," OPP concluded.

