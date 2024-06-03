Woman faces impaired driving charge after crashing into Barrie house, forcing evacuation

A woman faces charges after crashing into a house in Barrie's east end over the weekend, forcing several residents to evacuate their homes for hours.

Police say a pickup truck drove into a driveway and struck a house, damaging a natural gas supply line on Grove Street East around 7 Sunday evening.

Emergency crews evacuated homes in the immediate area as a precaution while the gas leak was repaired.

The 63-year-old woman faces charges of impaired driving, failing or refusing to comply with demand and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Police say the evacuated residents were able to return to their homes several hours later, around 11 p.m.

"The driver responsible for causing the chaos on Grove Street East has had her driver's licence suspended for 90 days, and her motor vehicle was impounded for seven days," Barrie police stated in a release.

The accused was later released from police custody with a future date to appear in court to answer to the charges.