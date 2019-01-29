

CTV Barrie





The man charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of two men in Collingwood made a brief court appearance on Tuesday.

Cameron Gardiner, 57, was arrested last Wednesday after the bodies of two Wasaga Beach men, Dean Copkov, 52, and Donovan Bass, 42, were found at the Georgian Blue housing complex.

Police have said very little about the details of the investigation. They are still searching for a third person believed to have been with the victims before their deaths.

Gardiner will remain in custody, he is scheduled to be back in court on February 12.