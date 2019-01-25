

CTV Barrie





Police have confirmed the identities of two men who died at a housing complex in Collingwood earlier this week.

Dean Copkov, 52, and Donovan Bass, 42, both of Wasaga Beach were victims of an altercation on Tuesday, police say.

A 57-year-old man remains in police custody, charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in court on January 29.

Investigators say they are still looking for an unidentified third man who is believed to have been at the housing complex at the time of the incident.

Police say residents should continue to remain vigilant of their surroundings and personal safety at all times.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collingwood/The Blue Mountains OPP and Crime Stoppers.